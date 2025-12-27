George Russell hits out at 'illegal' Charles Leclerc gift

George Russell was left bemused after a secret Santa gift from Charles Leclerc depicted his controversial overtake on the Brit at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

Leclerc dived up the inside of Russell's Mercedes, taking him completely off guard in one of the more bold overtakes of the season, although there was some debate as to whether or not Leclerc should have been penalised for it given he appeared to have two tyres off the track.

The overtake even came close to winning F1's Overtake of the Season award, being beaten by Max Verstappen's pass on Oscar Piastri in Imola.

And Leclerc opted to rub salt into Russell's wounds during an end of season secret Santa between the drivers.

In F1's much-loved yearly event, the drivers exchange presents before having to guess who it was that bought them the gift.

Russell did not have to think too hard with his, however, with Leclerc gifting Russell a framed picture of the overtake as well as a clever video frame which showed the move in slow motion.

"Naughty, naughty, naughty," Russell said in jest about Leclerc's gift. "Look at that, that is so kind of him.

"He can only overtake illegally so that's all he's got in the locker, bashing people off the track." After pondering the pictures carefully, Russell said: "I'm lost for words."

Russell was then asked if he wanted to wish Leclerc a merry Christmas, to which he said: "Not really, to be honest. Maybe I'll get him another photo returning of Kimi crashing him out of the race to remind him what happens a few laps later. Thanks Charles, thanks for nothing."

Which pass won F1's Overtake of the Year for 2025?

During a start to the year that was dominated by McLaren, Verstappen pulled off a stunning overtake on lap one of the Imola Grand Prix.

Verstappen produced a late braking move at turn 3, sweeping around the outside of Piastri's McLaren, and he went on to claim what was just his second race victory of the year.

As well as winning F1's Overtake of the Year Award, the overtake also claimed the prize of being the FIA's Action of the Year.

Leclerc's Russell pass may not have won either of those awards, but it was certainly one of the most talked about moments of the season. Unfortunately for Leclerc, he would go on to crash out of the race courtesy of an incident with the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

