Brundle names HUGE moment that Hamilton still hasn't recovered from

Martin Brundle has suggested that Lewis Hamilton is only just starting to recover from his heartbreak at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Mercedes continue to struggle.

Hamilton is yet to win a race since he was denied a record-breaking eighth title in infamous circumstances. The safety car procedure was incorrectly applied by race director Michael Masi allowing Max Verstappen to get past on the final lap of the final race to snatch the championship from the Brit's grasp.

Mercedes have struggled in the 18 months since with the team failing to thrive under the new technical regulations. The Silver Arrows have won just one race in that time, with George Russell taking the top step of the podium in Brazil.

Russell has generally got the better of Hamilton since joining the team at the start of 2022 with the latest example coming in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.

Now, Brundle has theorised why Hamilton has struggled so much suggesting he could be carrying a hangover from Abu Dhabi.

Brundle: It's a strong statement, but I believe it

“I think Abu Dhabi 2021 hit Lewis so hard that I’m only really seeing him recover now, if I’m honest, in terms of what you see out on track," Brundle explained on Sky Sports.

“They haven’t got the car yet [to win]. It’s a strong statement, but I believe it.”

Hamilton will start Sunday's Miami Grand Prix 13th after struggling to find any pace throughout the weekend. The Brit will be hoping for rain and safety cars as he tries to make it through the pack.

