Sauber to stay in F1 despite Audi takeover

Despite Audi's full F1 takeover of Sauber, the official FIA entry list for 2026 still features the Sauber name.

To all intents and purposes Sauber will transform into Audi for 2026. The team will race under Audi colours, present the Audi logo on their livery and will be powered by Audi engines.

The German manufacturer completed their 100 per cent takeover of the Sauber Group in 2024, after originally only planning to acquire a stake in the business.

It is the first time in 33 years we won't see the Sauber name racing on the grid, with Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley taking charge of the project to become a competitive F1 outfit as Audi.

Yet, when the FIA published their official F1 entry list for the 2026 season, Sauber's name remained on the list. You haven't gone mad, Sauber aren't returning! Here's why they are listed.

Why is the Sauber name still on the official F1 entry list for 2026?

The team will officially be called 'Audi Revolut F1 Team' in 2026, with both the chassis and engine attributed to Audi.

Under the company name, however, the team is still listed as Sauber Motorsport AG. This is because the name change process of the legal entity is still ongoing, which means the name will remain in the sport for one more season.

Audi first opted to become an F1 power unit supplier for 2026 in 2022, citing the new engine regulations as a driving force behind this decision.

The increased electrical power and sustainable fuels was attractive to a brand like Audi, who aim to achieve net carbon neutrality across the entire value chain by 2050.

F1's 2026 regulation changes are also in line with this goal, with their increased reliance on sustainable fuels also a bid to reach their net-zero goal of 2030.

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

Related