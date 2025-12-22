What does F1's Charles Leclerc want for Christmas? A miniature Pope costume for his dog Leo? Peace and quiet during the winter break? A Ferrari car that actually works?

At Christmas, sometimes you don't get what you want, rather what you need. A practical gift, usually socks or a set of glassware from Sainsbury's because you keep smashing your champagne flutes at 1am on the kitchen floor - which is really their fault for being as fragile as a Victorian urchin during a cholera outbreak.

I digress. Back to Charles Leclerc, the real reason you clicked on this story.

The 'Prince of Maranello' means a lot to Ferrari, recently enjoying their Christmas party celebrations with his side of the garage, which included Bryan Bozzi in a Santa outfit (please don't ask).

And that good will extends to local politicians in the Modena area, with Leclerc kindly taking the time to visit the municipal council and mayor of Fiorano, the home of Ferrari's test circuit.

Mayor Marco Biagini posed with the eight-time grand prix winner, and even went to the trouble of getting him a gift from Christmas. But, on first inspection, the gift appeared a bit lacklustre.

Pause! Time for a Geography lesson

To understand the meaning behind this gift, you have to know a few facts about the Modena province.

Alongside motorsport and Ferrari, Modena also has a thousand year history of rich vineyards that lend themselves to the production of balsamic vinegar.

Balsamic is made from grape juice that is simmered to make a concentrate, before it is allowed to ferment for a minimum of 12 years. The vinegar is then matured in barrels, which can be made from different woods in order to impart different flavours.

For example, a Juniper barrel can impart a spicy aftertaste but is only suitable for aging small quantities of the product. Chestnut barrels allow for bitter notes and it ensures an excellent seal, which basically means none of that vinegar will leak out.

Right, now my application to join the Modena tourism board has been drafted, lets return to Leclerc (poor fella has been aging for years in that barrel).

You see, I haven't just decided to detail the ageing process of balsamic vinegar for the proverbial 's**ts and gigs', rather to highlight the pride and sense of heritage the product gives to the region. And why it was given as a gift to Charles Leclerc.

"Leclerc kindly agreed to take a few photos with me and the city council, and we chatted," Mayor Marco Biagini explained.

"He was very kind and helpful, and it was a pleasant meeting. We also gave him a bottle of balsamic vinegar from our municipal vinegar factory, which is quite a fine vinegar, to thank him for his kindness."

So, what I initially scoffed at as 'a bit of a naff gift' that you can just pick up from the shelves of your local supermarket, was actually a lovely gesture from Fiorano and demonstrates their pride in their region.

Also, now I'm pretty jealous and want some fancy balsamic vinegar for my own kitchen. Juniper barrel please!

