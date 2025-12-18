An F1 insider has revealed what it is like to work with Max Verstappen in the paddock.

Verstappen is known for his uncompromising racing style out on track, most notably at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix and his infamous clash with George Russell.

The four-time world champion appeared to intentionally collide with his rival, earning him a 10-second time penalty and putting him one point away from a race ban.

Previous to their Barcelona exchange, Verstappen and Russell delivered a war of words at the 2024 Qatar GP, when the British star was branded 'two faced' and Verstappen himself was accused of saying he would 'purposefully go out of his way to crash into Russell and put him on his head in the wall.'

Verstappen's bad-boy paddock persona has been shattered however, as one F1 insider could only reflect positively on the Dutchman.

What Max Verstappen is really like

F1 reporter Stephany Saad recently revealed how respectful Verstappen is on the beIN Sports podcast, and said: "When I'm in the paddock doing interviews or even back when Max was with us on beIN Sports, I've never seen anyone more humble than Max.

"I've never seen anyone more respectful. If you ask him a provocative question he might respond a certain way. They haven't seen, for example, how some other drivers respond badly.

"I've been disrespected many times myself, but that's part of our job and for them they come out angry after a race.

"But Max doesn't even accept disrespect! If I'm standing next to him, I'm the one asking the question, and he won't accept me being disrespected or Yuki Tsunoda being disrespected.

"I really hope they change their perspective on this. I don't see him as rude at all. I see him as honest and straightforward."