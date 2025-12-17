Christmas is just one week away for those that celebrate and if you still haven't found the right gift for the F1 fan in your life, don't worry, there's still time to order!

December 19 is the final day that customers of the F1 Store will be able to meet the Christmas post cut-off with express shipping.

So, be sure to check out the 2025 Christmas shop for last-minute present inspiration here.

Plus, there are even some of the latest pieces of official F1 kit on sale for a discounted price, items included will be marked as discounted for fans to access with the code: f1pace.

F1 stocking fillers

Looking for a gift to squeeze into a stocking or fit in a Christmas card? This pack of Formula 1 Turbo Attax 2025 Cards are available now for £2.50.

In search of something that won't break the bank? This F1 logo mug is now under £10 and could be the perfect secret santa gift for someone if you're not sure which team or driver they support. Click here to purchase the item for £8.40 with code: f1pace

Another reduced item is Lewis Hamilton's F1 cap from the his first season with Ferrari. This official piece of headwear features the F1 legend's iconic '44' driver number and is available available here for £28.70 with the same code.

Being able to pick up an official F1 cap for under £20 isn't something you can do all year round, and with code f1pace, this pink McLaren cap could be yours for just £16.10.

Big gifts

If you are looking to splash out and get something special to put under the tree this festive season, Red Bull have you covered. The energy drink giants' 2025 softshell team jacket has been reduced to £98 from £140 and is available for the discounted price here with code f1pace.

Buying for a Ferrari fan? This Scuderia Ferrari Puma Hooded Sweatshirt is up for grabs for £42.50 with the F1 Store's latest discount and is available in a sleek black shade here.

McLaren were the stars of the 2025 championship and nothing says F1 like Monaco. Any papaya fan would be lucky to be gifted this Monaco Grand Prix special livery poster to commemorate the team's win with Lando Norris this year.

Mercedes managed to pull off a comeback in the constructors' championship to claim second place and the Silver Arrows have been tipped to be the favourites to master next year's new regulations. Get ahead of the hype by gifting the F1 fan in your life this stylish Mercedes AMG Petronas adidas 2025 f1 team jacket. Not convinced? This piece is also included in the F1 Store price drop with code: f1pace.

Though Max Verstappen didn't retain the drivers' title this year, it doesn't take away from his stellar record of picking up four in a row so far. Help celebrate the Dutchman's dominant Red Bull era by gifting this Red Bull Verstappen F1 world drivers' champion poster.

McLaren and Norris championship merch

Lando Norris' new McLaren F1 champion kit makes the ideal Christmas gift

After his first drivers' title victory, Norris' official champion collection is the hottest Christmas gift for a McLaren F1 fan this year. Click here to shop the full collection including hats, t-shirts, posters and more.

But of course, the British F1 team couldn't have won the constructors' championship without the help of Aussie driver Oscar Piastri. The McLaren star's official 2025 team polo shirt is on sale now. Use code: f1pace to pick up the item for £56 just in time for Christmas.

With no grand prix racing until March 2026, McLaren fans will need something to keep them going until they get to see Norris and Piastri star on track once again. Ensure they can count down the days when the new year hits by gifting the McLaren 2026 Calendar, available on the F1 Store this Christmas.

LEGO F1 sets

If there's one thing to keep in mind when buying Christmas presents for an F1 fan it's that you can never go wrong with LEGO.

Whether you know someone who wants to have a go at building the simple speed champions cars or you're looking to buy for a pro who likes the challenge of the LEGO Technic sets, the F1 Store has a wide variety of options available now.

