Lando Norris' F1 title win has been judged somewhat harshly by former McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya.

McLaren's dominance in 2025 allowed them to go largely untroubled for the championship until the second half of the season, where several blunders, such as their Las Vegas disqualification, allowed a resurgent Max Verstappen back in the title fight.

In the constructors' battle, McLaren sealed the title early at the Singapore Grand Prix and finished the season with 833 points, a full 364 ahead of Mercedes in second.

Speaking to Grosvenor Casinos, Montoya named the dominance of his former team as the reason Norris won the title, and claimed anyone could win in the MCL39.

“Yes Lando is a worthy champion, but anybody in that car could have been world champion. Two years ago, Max had the best car. So, was he a worthy champion? Yes," said Montoya.

“The car had such a big advantage. Anybody would have been world champion. So, was Max not a worthy champion? Or when Schumacher won with Ferrari, or when Senna won with McLaren. They did a mega job, that's why it's a team sport. It's part of the package."

Is Norris an undeserving champion?

Reflecting on his comments over F1's latest title holder, Montoya added: “I think it has to do a lot with the car, more than him. At the beginning of the year, the car started the way it started, and it takes him a bit of time to understand what he needs out of the car and how to maximise the car.

“Once he and the team understood how to maximise the car, they made the necessary changes to make things better. And that's when he starts getting the job done. His attitude seems to change, a little bit as well.”

Though his team-mate Oscar Piastri did lead the drivers' championship standings for a significant portion of the 2025 season, is is Norris who has come away with the ultimate prize.

With a maiden world title and his name in the history books, Norris will pay no heed to how pundits define his title win and instead can focus on the fact that he is only the 35th different driver in 75 years to secure an F1 world title.

