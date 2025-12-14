Lando Norris set to be given Lewis Hamilton approved SUPERCAR after F1 title win
Zak Brown has become the new world champion, and Lando Norris now finds himself owed a car – not just any car, but his dream ride.
The McLaren CEO once struck a deal with his driver: If Norris clinched the title, Brown would buy him the car he had always wanted.
Max Verstappen built a substantial lead in the 2024 standings, but Norris started clawing his way back as Red Bull Racing battled well-known balance issues. For a time, it even appeared that Norris might mount a real title challenge last year, yet he ultimately finished 63 points adrift.
However, the McLaren start hit back this year - claiming the title by just two points after finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Norris revealed, “If I win the championship, he owes me a car. I’ve already specified which one, and we even shook hands on it.”
Will Brown Buy a Zonda for Norris?
Norris later told Heart Radio that the car in question is his long-held dream car: “I can’t say too much about it – it’s been my dream car since I was a kid, though it isn’t a McLaren.”
Subsequent interviews revealed that he’s referring to a Pagani Zonda, an iconic Italian supercar produced in various versions between 1999 and 2019. One particularly memorable edition was the special “760 LH,” built exclusively for Lewis Hamilton.
It remains to be seen whether Brown will actually purchase the Zonda for Norris. Either way, it would be a striking addition to Norris’ collection, which already includes a Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Miura, McLaren 765LT Spider, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, an R32-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R sporting a Liberty Walk bodykit, and a Porsche Carrera GT.
