Michael Schumacher and manager Willi Weber discuss matters at the 2009 Spanish Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher ally ROBBED and left injured in shock attack

Kerry Violet
An ally of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher has reportedly been left injured and in shock after being robbed, according to German publication BILD.

Willi Weber is best known for his time as Schumacher's manager, a role he took on in the late 1980s and held for over 20 years until the F1 legend's move to Mercedes in 2010.

Some of his career highlights as the manager of one of the sport's greats include his negotiation of Schumacher's move from Benetton to Ferrari, the team switch which led to the German picking up five of his seven drivers' titles.

Alongside the Ferrari icon, Weber also managed his brother Ralf Schumacher and fellow countryman Nico Hulkenberg and his expertise weren't bound to the constraints of F1.

In the past, Weber's management firm, which is located near Stuttgart Airport in southwest Germany, also managed supermodels Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer.

And though Weber should be enjoying retirement at the age of 83, he has instead been left shaken after a robbery at his villa in Stuttgart.

Ex-Schumacher manager left with 'black eye' after robbery

Weber confirmed to BILD, that the incident took placed on Tuesday evening at the property, where he and others who were present were tied up and robbed.

The German revealed that he felt 'terrible' and was 'completely in shock' after being injured by the perpetrators who he claims also left him with a 'black eye'.

Multiple safes kept on the property are also believed to have been broken into and emptied out, although the exact details of what was taken have not yet been revealed.

The police are believed to be investigating the incident.

