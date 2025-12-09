Lando Norris back on track as champion unveils new look

Lando Norris is back on the F1 track and has unveiled a new look, just two days after his maiden championship win.

Just two days after the conclusion of the 2025 season, the F1 grid need to focus once more for the post-season Pirelli 2026 tyre test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Tuesday's test featured all 10 teams on the F1 grid, gathered to sample next year's tyre compounds, with regular drivers Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and co. getting behind the wheel of a mule car adapted for the 2026 tyres.

A rookie driver will also test a regular 2025 car, with future F1 star Arvid Lindblad stepping up for Racing Bulls in this session.

While some F1 teams have opted to only run one permanent driver for the 2026 tyre test, for example Mercedes with Kimi Antonelli, McLaren duo Norris and Oscar Piastri will both share the mule car.

Norris debuts new helmet for Abu Dhabi tyre test

During his run on Tuesday morning, Norris sported a change in the cockpit where his bright green helmet was nowhere to be seen.

These helmet colours have followed him throughout his F1 career, inspired by Moto GP legend and nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle racing world champion Valentino Rossi.

Now Norris can also call himself a champion, the British driver decided to change his helmet to reflect his new status in Abu Dhabi, going for gold under the bright sunshine of Yas Marina.

On Sunday night, Norris was crowned the 35th different F1 champion and 11th British driver to win a world title, finishing third and two points ahead of Max Verstappen in the standings.

While it has admittedly been a bumpy road to his first world title, Norris found another level compared to team-mate Oscar Piastri in the second half of the season and his consistency throughout the year - claiming 18 podiums out of 24 races - was enough to be crowned champion in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris' new golden helmet

