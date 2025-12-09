Martin Brundle worried Jos Verstappen would throw 'punch' after F1 gridwalk

As the 2025 F1 season came to a close in Abu Dhabi, the Sky Sports F1 team reflected on the year and, of course, some of Martin Brundle's Grid Walk moments.

Sunday’s Grid Walk continued to be a cringe-inducing concoction of chaos and celebrity mix-ups in 2025, with Brundle himself naming his highlights from the segment.

The F1 legend harked back to Singapore, where he confused singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi with his brother in one of the Grid Walk’s most awkward, yet well received moments of the year.

However, fellow Sky colleague Ted Kravitz had another highlight, one that certainly sets the teeth on edge more than Singapore.

“Nico’s little bomb-lettes on the grid walk, I enjoyed them, Nico. Very good,” Kravitz said to the world champion as the Sky team assembled on the Abu Dhabi grid.

Rosberg’s awkward encounter

Kravitz was referring to Rosberg and Jos Verstappen’s car-crash Grid Walk interview at the Belgian GP, where the German beelined for Max Verstappen’s dad and probed him on Christian Horner’s departure from Red Bull.

Rosberg was met with a stone-faced Verstappen Sr, when the champion said: “Last year you said Horner needs to go because it's destroying the team.”

“That was a year ago, so!” was all Rosberg got in response.

Brundle attempted to aid his colleague by pushing a microphone into Verstappen Sr’s face, who said: “I have nothing to say!”

“Now you’re quiet!” came Rosberg’s sassy reply as Brundle was left uncomfortably trying to diffuse the situation.

Reflecting on the encounter in Abu Dhabi, Brundle laughed and admitted: “I actually stood back because I thought he was going to punch him!”

So did we Martin. So did we.