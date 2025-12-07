Fernando Alonso chief mischief maker for F1 title contenders in Abu Dhabi
Fernando Alonso chief mischief maker for F1 title contenders in Abu Dhabi
Fernando Alonso’s F1 legend is well established but it is now time to pay homage to his role as chief paddock mischief maker.
Three drivers entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in contention for the title, with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri all within touching distance of the trophy.
So, what did each competitor do to prepare ahead of the showdown? While they undoubtedly enjoyed some down-time back in their respective motorhomes, media commitments beckoned during the late afternoon in Yas Marina.
First up was the ‘Class of 2025’ driver photo, in which all 20 challengers assemble on the grid and pose for a photo to commemorate the end of the season.
The title challengers took centre stage in the photo, with Piastri, Norris and Verstappen sat in a row and, crucially, Alonso lurking behind.
As the photo session came to an end, Alonso allowed the top three to cash into their Christmas spa vouchers early as they each received a relaxing back rub from the two-time world champion.
Alonso's Abu Dhabi mischief
The Spaniard then ramped up his mischief making for the driver parade however, as Norris and Piastri made their way to jump on the lorry.
Watching from above, Alonso emptied his water bottle over the two title contenders in what appears to be the F1 equivalent of office party japes.
In the end, it was Lando Norris who benefitted off Fernando Alonso's lucky massage, finishing third to take his maiden F1 world title.
Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda tried his best to hold back the McLaren, but in the end Norris' points advantage was too much for the victorious Dutchman.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's season hits ROCK BOTTOM as McLaren send cheeky request
Related
Latest News
Fernando Alonso chief mischief maker for F1 title contenders in Abu Dhabi
- 47 minutes ago
The FIA ruling that had major impact on Lando Norris title win
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals excellent F1 title advice to new champion Lando Norris
- 2 hours ago
Is Lando Norris F1's weakest world champion?
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: NEW champion crowned as Max Verstappen heroics not enough at Abu Dhabi GP
- Today 15:55
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- Today 18:57
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 16:10