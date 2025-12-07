Fernando Alonso’s F1 legend is well established but it is now time to pay homage to his role as chief paddock mischief maker.

Three drivers entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in contention for the title, with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri all within touching distance of the trophy.

So, what did each competitor do to prepare ahead of the showdown? While they undoubtedly enjoyed some down-time back in their respective motorhomes, media commitments beckoned during the late afternoon in Yas Marina.

First up was the ‘Class of 2025’ driver photo, in which all 20 challengers assemble on the grid and pose for a photo to commemorate the end of the season.

The title challengers took centre stage in the photo, with Piastri, Norris and Verstappen sat in a row and, crucially, Alonso lurking behind.

As the photo session came to an end, Alonso allowed the top three to cash into their Christmas spa vouchers early as they each received a relaxing back rub from the two-time world champion.

Alonso's Abu Dhabi mischief

The Spaniard then ramped up his mischief making for the driver parade however, as Norris and Piastri made their way to jump on the lorry.

Watching from above, Alonso emptied his water bottle over the two title contenders in what appears to be the F1 equivalent of office party japes.

In the end, it was Lando Norris who benefitted off Fernando Alonso's lucky massage, finishing third to take his maiden F1 world title.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda tried his best to hold back the McLaren, but in the end Norris' points advantage was too much for the victorious Dutchman.

