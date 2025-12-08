Former Red Bull star's car catches fire after terrifying somersault crash

Former Red Bull star Pepe Marti's Formula E debut ended in disaster at the season-opening Sao Paulo E-Prix.

The Spaniard was caught out by two cars ahead of him who had slowed right down due to a full-course yellow flag, and Marti crashed straight into the back of them, with his car going airborne and flipping over in the air.

Thankfully, Marti was ok and was immediately out of the car and trying to find a way to exit the circuit, with his Cupra Kiro also catching fire following the incident.

It was an awful way to end his debut in the all-electric series, following a decision to leave the 2025 F2 season early in order to make sure he was available for the first Formula E race of the season.

Marti has raced the last two seasons in F2 for Campos Racing, being backed by Red Bull, but the Spaniard has now left Red Bull's junior driver programme and is instead competing in Formula E.

It was an awful opening race for the team, with Marti's British team-mate Dan Ticktum also facing a DNF in the season opener.

Marti's career as a Red Bull junior

Marti claimed four race victories and nine podiums across his two seasons in F2, and was up in seventh in the standings this year before opting to pull out of the season early.

He had previously also raced with Campos in F3 and the Spanish F4 Championship. However, the 20-year-old is now going it alone, and is one of a number of talented young racers who have opted to apply their trade in all-electric series Formula E.

2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich has left his role as Aston Martin's reserve driver in F1 to race with Andretti, while Zane Maloney quit F2 at the end of 2024 to do the same, and is racing with Lola Yamaha ABT.

Jake Dennis won the season opener in Brazil, racing with Andretti Formula E Team.

