‘Dramas, beef, food fights?': Inside F1 drivers’ meal in Abu Dhabi

The stars who attended the annual F1 drivers' dinner ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have spilled the beans on what really went down at this year's event.

The dinner is organised by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and has become a wholesome tradition between the drivers on the F1 grid each season.

In the past, Hamilton has also settled what is likely to be a hefty bill, although his former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas is thought to have picked up the charge last year in what he likely thought would be his final appearance at the dinner.

A number of F1 stars took to Instagram to thank Hamilton ahead of this weekend's final grand prix of the year after the champion went all out at the Japanese restaurant.

Mercedes driver duo George Russell and Kimi Antoneli shared details of the meal on their team's social media, with Russell revealing: "Lewis was in charge of the order and literally ordered everything. Everything possible on the menu so yeah, had it all."

Meanwhile, Antonelli shed light on the seating plan, adding: "We had some nice chats, some funny stories... I arrived a bit late so I was sitting next to Carlos [Sainz] and Pierre [Gasly]. We talked a lot about karting and life stories in karting."

Russell then shared that he had been reunited with former team-mate Hamilton at this year's dinner, saying: "I had Lewis on my right, Esteban on my left."

Aston Martin drivers snub F1 dinner

But despite Hamilton's bold order, it is Pierre Gasly who is claiming to have paid, telling the Alpine social media team the following morning that the dinner was 'expensive'.

Regardless of whose card was put down in Abu Dhabi, they can at least be grateful that they had three less mouths to feed than usual, as the annual dinner photo showed that Nico Hulkenberg did not attend, nor did either Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

At the 2024 dinner, F1 fans and drivers alike poked fun at Russell and reigning champion Max Verstappen, who according to Lando Norris had sat 'as far away from each other as possible' last year after a brutal war of words at the Qatar GP.

But all seemed well between the grid at this year's meal, with Norris confirming on stage at the Abu Dhabi GP: "No dramas, no food fights," as his team-mate Oscar Piastri weighed in: "No beef!"

But the McLaren driver duo admitted they had arrived late to the affair after attending their team barbecue, so who knows want down before the papaya pair arrived!

