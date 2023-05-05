Hamilton reveals one HUGE thing he wants in new contract

Dan Davis

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he wants to sign a new contract for the 'long term', insisting he doesn't want to be on a year-by-year deal.

The seven-time world champion's deal with the heavyweight constructor is set to run down at the end of the season and he is yet to sign an extension, sparking rumours he may join another team or choose to step away from the sport.

The team's struggles on the track have not aided their bid to convince him to stay, either, with just one podium finish from the opening four races of the year highlighting their struggle for pace in comparison to their rivals.

But with upgrades on the way and Hamilton and Wolff confirming that a fresh contract is still expected, the 38-year-old has openly addressed his future.

"I'm thinking long-term," he said after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "I don't want to stay here for another year. I want to stay longer."

A multi-year deal may allow Hamilton to fight for a record-breaking eighth world title despite Mercedes' current woes, and the veteran has no intention of quitting.

Hamilton: 'I'm in my prime'

"I don't plan on stopping any time soon," he told ESPN. "I'm not at the end of my career, I'm not in the downhill slope of my career. I'm in my prime.

"It all depends on how hard I want to work and keep myself in my prime, in terms of physical and mental capability.

"If you look at LeBron [James], if you look at Tom Brady, they have shown that it can be sustained for as long as you are dedicated enough to put the energy and time in.

"Right now, I don't plan on changing, I only plan on adding to the drive and the motivation and to being better. I'm massively driven."

