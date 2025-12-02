Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was handed a rating of zero out of 10 by Italian media, following his performance at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Ferrari have come under some serious scrutiny in 2025 from the Italian press, with Hamilton not managing to secure a single grand prix podium since arriving at the team back in January.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc has claimed seven in that time, but overall it has been a dismal season for the Maranello-based outfit.

Ferrari are sat in fourth place in the constructors' championship with just one more race remaining in 2025, and they have not threatened McLaren, Red Bull or Mercedes for a single grand prix victory.

Following a Qatar GP in which Hamilton qualified 18th and finished 12th while Leclerc could also only finish in eighth, Italian publication Corriere Della Sera went in on the team and their seven-time champion signing.

They issued Hamilton with a rating of zero out of 10, and said: "The word 'Perplexity' is written on the top of the helmet. Well, we're perplexed too, seeing how it looks."

Meanwhile, after issuing Ferrari also with a zero out of 10 verdict, they said: "The fig leaf has fallen, fourth place in the constructors' championship is now a mathematical certainty, confirming the disaster of a season that began with grand proclamations - the team thought it could hold its own against McLaren and company - and now ends with the disconcerting realisation that the most successful team in history has failed to change gear adequately."

Ferrari's torrid 2025

They may seem like some harsh words, but the 2025 season was one in which Ferrari were expecting to challenge for the championship, hence the disappointment.

Ferrari finished just 11 points from constructors' championship success in 2024, and had added a seven-time world champion into the mix.

But they have seen some serious regression in the car's performance compared to the SF-24, and are facing their first winless year since 2021.

On top of that, there's no doubt that they have signed 2024's Hamilton, rather than the Brit from four years ago.

Hamilton has revealed that he is looking forward to driving a new generation of car in 2026, with wholesale regulation changes coming to F1 which may see a shake up in the competitive order of the sport.

The seven-time champion has only claimed two grand prix wins from four seasons since the current regulations were rolled into the sport.

