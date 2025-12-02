Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso has described his car as having 'disconnections' that are a 'bit paranormal' following a good result at the Qatar Grand Prix.

44-year-old Alonso finished up in seventh in the main race at the Lusail International Circuit, and claimed a valuable six points for his team in their fight for sixth in the constructors' championship.

However, he was lucky to get away with a spin on lap 42, which spun him around 360 degrees, and he carried on in the race without too much bother. The incident did cost him two places, however, with the Spaniard running up in fifth until that spin.

After the race, Alonso tried to explain what happened to cause him to spin around despite not having contact with any other car, and suggested that there could be paranormal forces at play.

"No, I was taking it easy," Alonso told media after the race.

"The truth is that I wasn't pushing 100%, but this car has disconnections, I don't know what to call them, a bit paranormal, there's a spirit inside the car."

"Then yesterday, I suddenly lost the front end for three or four corners. In one of them, I suddenly went off onto the gravel, turning the steering wheel all the way. It was as if I had no front wheels.

"And today it was the rear wheels, suddenly a lash, so we're hypersensitive to the wind, hypersensitive to one or two degrees of temperature, we're always on a knife edge and today I made that mistake, but fortunately I was very lucky that there was no gravel, that there was nothing and that I didn't have a train of cars behind me."

Alonso's 2026 hopes

Nevertheless, seventh in the main race was a handy result for Alonso, and he remains in with a chance of claiming a top-10 spot in the drivers' championship with one event remaining in the season.

His recent flurry of points since the Spanish GP in June has come despite him having to drive such an inconsistent Aston Martin car, and he is sincerely hoping that the team can improve for the final year of his current contract.

Alonso has admitted that he may retire at the end of 2026, but only if he gets a season where he can challenge nearer to the front again next year.

Aston Martin are a very ambitious team, and are hoping to be challenging for race wins in the near future, taking on the likes of design legend Adrian Newey and Ferrari stalwart Enrico Cardile in their attempts to do so.

Having not won a race since the 2013 Spanish GP, Alonso is very much hoping to benefit from the predicted upward trend of the Silverstone-based outfit.

