Lewis Hamilton just gave a heartfelt defence for under pressure Ferrari staff

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has given a heartfelt defence for his Ferrari colleagues who have been under immense pressure during the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari ahead of this year's campaign, but as the season draws to a close, he is heading towards one of the lowest moments in his career.

Speaking after this year's Las Vegas GP, the 40-year-old even described 2025 as his 'worst season ever', as his continuous struggle at the wheel of the SF-25 has seen him fail to pick up a grand prix podium in red.

Earlier in this year's campaign, Hamilton confirmed that Ferrari had switched focus to 2026 to try and get ahead of the new regulations, something that could present both the champion and the team with a much-needed fresh start.

But the British driver then surprised the paddock in Vegas with even more troubling comments, where he said he was not looking forward to next season either.

Despite frequently cutting a pessimistic figure during race weekends with Ferrari, Hamilton has now shown support for the Scuderia's F1 staff, after Fred Vasseur told media in Qatar that the team had underestimated the psychological impact of choosing to focus on 2026 early on.

Hamilton responds to Vasseur's 'psychological' Ferrari setback claim

Ahead of the penultimate race of 2025, Ferrari team principal Vasseur admitted: "We decided very early into the season, I think it was the end of April, to switch to 2026. It was a tough call. Perhaps I also underestimated the call a little bit on the psychological side."

Hamilton though reflected on the suggestion from his F1 boss that the team's early decision to focus on 2026 had impacted morale.

Hamilton acknowledged how taxing it must be to represent Ferrari during such a tricky season, with the champion quoted as saying: "For all the mechanics, all the engineers that turn up every weekend, for everyone back at the factory, I'm sure the results, it's hard for them.

"They're turning up and giving their their best. But I don't think that's just aero-related. It's just what we've been faced with this year. And also the negativity that's constantly within the media, and everything like that that affects them.

"They get home to their wives and their wife says 'They've been saying this about where you work,' and I'm sure that's tough for them, and then the kids and all those things. So there's a huge effect on lots of people."

