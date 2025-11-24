Valtteri Bottas is a Mercedes reserve driver and as of last weekend *checks notes* a celebrant?!

The 10-time F1 grand prix winner was seen putting himself to good use during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, officiating an F1-themed wedding.

Bottas is currently a reserve driver at Mercedes having been axed from a full-time seat in the sport at the end of 2024, but is set to return next year with the new Cadillac team, alongside Sergio Perez.

That means that we will see him back on the Las Vegas Street Circuit in 2026, where he will be racing for an American-based team.

But, in the meantime, the Finnish driver has been putting other talents of his to good use, officiating a wedding in the city at an 'F1 Neon Chapel.'

In a video widely ciculating on social media, Bottas can be seen marrying 'Amanda and Eduardo', beautifully giving the two F1 fans a day they'll never forget.

In the video, Bottas - dressed in typical Vegas getup rather than wedding dress - can be heard saying: "We're here today Amanda and Eduardo to celebrate something beautiful.

"It all started in 2018 in Texas at a music festival when their eyes touched each other's eyes and they fell in love immediately.

"I can in fact feel that love right now, so you're doing the right thing. I heard that for the last five years you’ve been trying to get married. It was difficult, but then you found me."

After the formalities took place, Bottas then proclaimed: "You may kiss the bride, and you're officially going to be husband and wife for ever and ever."

The F1 theme music could then be heard playing in the background, clearly the couple's favourite tune!

Is there anything Bottas can't do?!

F1 driver, cyclist competing in world gravel championships, and now an official at a Vegas wedding, Bottas really is a man of many talents.

He has also been able to show off his extensive knowledge on Mercedes' social media accounts this year, going in depth on random topics, everything from F1 sprint weekend rules to coconuts!

Bottas is a much-loved F1 star, and will be a real asset to Cadillac next year, both from a driving and social media marketing standpoint.

The Silver Arrows have not announced a replacement reserve driver for Bottas next season, and though former F2 driver Fred Vesti hasn't been confirmed to be returning to the role in 2026 either, he would be well placed to continue given his previous FP1 outings with the team.

