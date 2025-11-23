'It was so boring' - F1 star issues brutal review of Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 star Isack Hadjar slammed his boring Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he finished in the same place he qualified on track.

The Racing Bulls star had a rather anonymous race, starting eighth and crossing the finish line in the same place, unable to challenge cars ahead but also unbothered by those behind him.

Nevertheless, Hadjar earned another crucial eight points for Racing Bulls in an afternoon where both McLaren drivers were disqualified post-race, handing Hadjar sixth place.

His Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson, however, was left trundling around at the back, following a lap one incident with Oscar Piastri.

The pair went wheel-to-wheel at Turn 1, with contact causing wing damage for Lawson, and he tumbled down the order.

Hadjar slams Las Vegas GP

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Hadjar was asked to sum up the race after not being involved in much action.

"It was so boring," he said. "Awesome first lap, but to be fair, we're not very fast, so from there we kind of fell off and we knew with the top teams going now it would be impossible to have good result - still P8 is nice.

"We maybe as a team we played it a bit conservative, we expected to have maybe a bit more graining, but in the end it was a full push race.

"It's nice to drive, but when there is no fight around it is quite boring."

I'm not sure it was boring for McLaren, Isack, nor for F1 fans who sat up patiently waiting for news on whether the McLaren duo had been disqualified.

