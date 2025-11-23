F1 presenter forced to apologise live on air after X-RATED Lando Norris comment at Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris' comments after the Las Vegas Grand Prix forced an F1 presenter to apologise live on air.

Despite starting on pole position for Saturday's race, Norris' grand prix came undone at the first corner where he defended Max Verstappen but went to deep and was forced to leave the track.

The error made him vulnerable to the four-time world champion and George Russell, losing position to both and only able to recover to second by the time the chequered flag was waved.

And the drama was not going to stop there for Norris. Both he and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri were disqualified post-race for excessive skid wear, throwing the title race wide open.

Speaking in the post-race interviews, which were hosted by presenter and former driver David Coulthard, when Norris thought he had earned second place, a slip of the tongue for Norris forced the Scot to apologise live on air.

Lando Norris slip up on live TV

Coulthard opened the post race exchange by saying: "It was nice to see the little joke there that you gave Max the opportunity to win here."

"I didn’t, I said I f***ed it up," Norris responded.

"Well you can’t say that, sorry ladies and gentlemen," Coulthard apologised.

Reflecting on his performance in Las Vegas, Norris added: "I let Max have a win. I let him go, let him have a nice race. No, I just braked too late.

"It was not my best performance out there but when the guy wins by 20 seconds it's because he has just done a better job and they're a bit quicker.

"Fun race out there, difficult as always, but good fun."

