A judge has ruled that ex-Ferrari F1 star Felipe Massa can take parts of his case to trial in a legal battle over the 2008 drivers' championship, which he lost to Lewis Hamilton.

Massa has argued that he missed out on the drivers’ championship in 2008 because of the points he lost at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed his Renault - otherwise known as 'Crashgate'.

Hamilton's 2008 title win has never been under threat after a 41-page document from Massa's defence stated: "Mr Massa is not seeking any alteration to the outcome of the 2008 Championship.

"Nor is there any suggestion, despite this process having been widely publicised in the press, that any third parties wish to approach the Court.”

The Brazilian launched legal action against the FIA, Formula 1 and Bernie Ecclestone, claiming that if Crashgate had been investigated sooner, he would have been crowned world champion.

Massa's lawyers also claimed that Ecclestone and then FIA president Max Mosley tried to conceal their knowledge of 'Crashgate' in the aftermath. Court proceedings then began in October, where it was revealed Massa was seeking approximately £64 million in damages.

The defendants, Ecclestone, F1 and the FIA, attempted to have the case dismissed and argued that Massa had brought the case too late.

Now, a court ruling has said that the former Ferrari driver can try to recover damages in regards to the controversy, with that element going to trial, but his claim that he should have won the 2008 drivers' title has been rejected.

Massa cannot claim he should have won 2008 F1 drivers' title

Massa's case for damages will now proceed to trial with Justice Robert Jay suggesting the Brazilian has a ‘real prospect of success’.

Justice Jay also rejected the defendants' claim the issue had been brought to court too late, as Massa had only discovered facts to aid his case as recently as 2023.

However, when Justice Jay addressed Massa's claims he would have been the 2008 champion instead of Hamilton, he said: "Mr Massa is not entitled to claim declaratory relief for reputational or publicity reasons.

"The present claim cannot of course rewrite the outcome of the 2008 drivers' world championship, but if declaratory relief along the lines sought were granted that is how Mr Massa would present his victory to the world and it is also how it would be perceived by the public."

Massa himself responded to the judge's ruling, saying: "This is an extraordinary victory – an important day for me, for justice, and for everyone passionate about Formula 1.

“The Court acknowledged the strength of our case and did not allow the defendants to smother the truth about 2008. The deliberate crash cost me a world title, and the authorities at the time chose to cover up the facts instead of defending the integrity of the sport.

“They did everything they could to stop the lawsuit, but our fight is for justice, and today we took a decisive step. The truth will prevail at trial. We will investigate everything thoroughly. Every document, every communication, every piece of evidence revealing the conspiracy among the defendants will be presented.

“I am more determined and confident than ever! When the whole truth comes to light, justice will be served – for me, for Brazilians, for the tifosi, for all motorsport fans who deserve an honest sport, and for the very future of F1.”

READ MORE: 'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

Related