F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix gives boost to local community helping 'families in need'

The positive impact of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix has been revealed with initiatives in the local community being unveiled.

Following Las Vegas’ return to the F1 calendar in 2023, the grand prix has had rather negative connotations with reports of local businesses filing lawsuits and the disruption it has caused to the area.

According to KTNV however, the Las Vegas GP has also assisted the local community and partnered with local organisations to donate unused food, beverages, clothing and supplies to families in need, with more than 172,000 pounds of food and drinks having been donated to Three Square Food Bank and The Aftermarket.

The Las Vegas GP has also donated a total of $100,000 to various charities, while also delivering clothing to Veteran’s Village and Shine a Light Foundation.

Alongside their commitment to aiding the local community, the Las Vegas GP has also prioritised sustainability by recycling 76,000 pounds of food scraps last year.

Las Vegas GP hoping to 'make a difference'

“We were looking for charities that really make a difference here in Southern Nevada,” Lori Nelson, senior vice president of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said.

“We believe in sustainability, STEM education, and supporting at-risk youth.”

Las Vegas has recently experienced reduced tourism due to the government shutdown, and F1 could play a crucial role in revitalising the local economy.

Visitors for the grand prix help boost restaurants, hotels and entertainment in the city as well as the sport itself, with Steve Hill, president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hoping the grand prix can play a role in turning things around.

“The slowdown we've seen in tourism, and even conventions, has been noticeable,” Hill said.

“But the next 14 months show one of the strongest convention outlooks we’ve ever had. That will help form the foundation for recovery, and we remain optimistic.”

In 2024, the Las Vegas GP reportedly generated $934 million in total economic impact, including $45 million in state and local taxes, also helping workers earn a combined $284 million in wages.

