F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has delved into the reasons why Ferrari chairman John Elkann hit out at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Elkann sparked controversy last week when he spoke out against Hamilton and Leclerc, calling for them to ‘talk less’, a choice of words that has received widespread condemnation since.

Now, Sky Sports Germany pundit and former driver Ralf Schumacher has addressed these comments and attempted to dissect the impetus behind them, suggesting that he is ‘under pressure’ for signing Hamilton.

"The way he said it, completely unemotional, was deliberate and very serious," Schumacher said.

"We know John Elkann, this wasn't flippant at all; things are really heating up. Expectations are high, and logically, he's made some decisions, like signing Lewis Hamilton, which are now putting him under internal pressure, hence this statement."

Was Hamilton Ferrari signing a mistake?

The signing of seven-time world champion Hamilton was supposed to lift Ferrari out of their title drought, and back to the top; but instead the Brit has suffered his worst season in F1.

Hamilton is yet to score a single podium with Ferrari and compared to his team-mate’s seven in 2025, is considerably behind Charles Leclerc.

While no official salary for Hamilton has been confirmed, he is expected to be earning $60million in his first year at Ferrari with very few results to show from his debut season.

With young talents such as Ollie Bearman shining this season, it has called into question Hamilton’s remaining lifespan in the sport, with an exit predicted as early as the end of his current Ferrari contract.

