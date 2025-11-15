Red Bull youngster loses victory after LAST lap crash at Macau GP

Red Bull junior driver Fionn McLaughlin missed out on a qualification race victory at the Macau Grand Prix after a last lap crash.

McLaughlin was chosen to be a member of the infamous Red Bull junior team after a test in Jerez last year, and since then has gone on to prove his race winning capabilities by securing the 2025 British F4 title.

Next on the young Northern Irishman’s racing schedule is the Macau Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend (November, 15 to 16), where he is one of 20 drivers from around the world lining up to compete in the Macau F4 World Cup.

More than just another feeder series race to tick off the list, Macau’s Guia circuit is heralded as one the most exciting tracks to race on while also being incredibly challenging to master.

Success in Macau can also often separate the wheat from the chaff, when it comes to discerning which junior drivers have what it takes to reach the upper echelons on motorsport, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen himself one of the standout drivers from the 2014 grand prix - despite losing the race.

Not only is it relevant for teams further up the motorsport ladder, who will likely be talent spotting, but also it is a great opportunity for young talents in F4 to race against the best drivers in the world, with Formula 4 usually taking place regionally rather than a global championship like F2 and F3.

McLaughlin makes Macau GP debut

On Saturday in Macau, McLaughlin went from sixth to second at the start of the 8-lap race and continued in pursuit of race leader and Italian racing driver Emanuele Olivieri.

The pair went into the final lap with McLaughlin less than a second behind Oliveri, only to be denied victory at the last moment when he made contact with the barriers.

McLaughlin had his nose right on the rear of Oliveri’s car, but his right-rear wheel caught the barrier and the Irishman had to park up due to the damage caused.

Oliveri won the qualification race, with McLaughlin classified all the way down in P12 and one lap down from his adversary. Seven drivers failed to finish the F4 race in Macau, including the brother of Haas F1 star Ollie Bearman, Thomas Bearman.

A 10-lap F4 World Cup race will take place in Macau on Sunday, 16 November, prior to the main Macau Grand Prix FR World Cup which will be hosted in the afternoon.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland ahead of his first Macau GP weekend, McLaughlin said: “"I can't wait to feel the speed and the thrill of it.

"On the sim it is amazing with how fast and flowing it is, and how tight it is with the walls.

"I can't wait to experience that in real life. The risk-taking will probably be a bit lower than normal. If you take too many risks then you will be in the wall."

Following his dominant British F4 championship win, McLaughlin will step up to F3 for the 2026 season where he will compete with Hitech.

F1 HEADLINES: BLOCKBUSTER signing attempt revealed as F1's richest team named

Related