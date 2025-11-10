Sky pundit spots major clue over F1 star's future in Brazilian GP paddock

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz spotted a major clue over the future of one F1 star during the live broadcast from the Brazilian Grand Prix paddock this weekend.

The pit-lane reporter was well into his popular notebook segment following an eventful day of on-track action on Saturday when his cameraman panned to Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan, who was dressed head to toe in all black, with a glaring absence of his Alpine team kit.

Kravitz noted the change to viewers of Ted's Quali Notebook, highlighting that he felt the timing was curious given that Alpine had confirmed Franco Colapinto’s place as a full-time driver for 2026 the previous day in Sao Paulo.

“Interesting Jack Doohan has given up the Alpine shirts," Kravitz pointed out.

"Has he actually now left or with Franco Colapinto being confirmed for next year is he not minded to wear the Alpine shirt anymore?"

“Or is he just going out of the circuit, which all Formula 1 personnel tend when they leave the circuit to take off their team shirts so as not to attract any unwanted attention? Who knows.

“But there you go, Jack Doohan may be after continuing his racing career somewhere else because it looks like the last available seats are being decided, that being at Racing Bulls and Red Bull Racing now that Alpine has been indeed decided.”

Does Jack Doohan have a future in F1?

As Kravitz pointed out, there could be many reasons for Doohan's lack of Alpine kit in the paddock on Saturday evening.

But nevertheless, the ex-F1 driver will still be weighing up his options for next season now that the potential to make a comeback with Alpine in a full-time seat has been officially ruled out.

During his brief stint as an Alpine F1 driver at the start of the 2025 campaign, Doohan failed to pick up any points.

As a result of this disappointing statistic, he will likely find it hard to convince any rival teams at this stage of negotiations that he is worthy of joining their ranks, even in a reserve capacity, for 2026.

What does perhaps increase the Aussie driver's stock however is the fact that Colapinto remains at the bottom of the drivers' championship alongside the man he replaced, with the Argentine racer having also failed to finish in the points since taking over Doohan's seat.

No official announcement has been made by Alpine confirming whether Doohan will stay in their F1 test and reserve ranks for next season or not, but with the new regulations coming into play, they certainly seem focused on maintaining team stability, something which could work in Doohan's favour.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed

Related