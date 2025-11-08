F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream

The first F1 race of two this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, November 8), with the sprint race taking centre stage before qualifying for the main race.

With the championship battle as tight as it is, this weekend at Interlagos could be absolutely crucial in ensuring the fate of our three championship protagonists, with 33 points on offer during the sprint weekend.

Lando Norris currently leads his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the drivers' championship, while Max Verstappen is another 35 points behind Piastri.

And it is Norris who will be starting the sprint race from pole, as he looks to further extend his advantage at the top, with eight points on offer for the sprint race winner.

Piastri will start from third behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, while Verstappen is all the way down in sixth, hoping to make his way through the field and start to close the gap to his two championship rivals.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's action from Brazil in your region!

F1 Sprint Race times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The first race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 8) at 11am local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 8, 2025

Location Time Local time (BRT) 11am Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 3pm Saturday United States (ET) 9am Saturday United States (CT) 8am Saturday United States (PT) 6am Saturday Australia (AET) 1am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 5pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6pm Saturday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

