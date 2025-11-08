F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream
F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream
The first F1 race of two this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, November 8), with the sprint race taking centre stage before qualifying for the main race.
With the championship battle as tight as it is, this weekend at Interlagos could be absolutely crucial in ensuring the fate of our three championship protagonists, with 33 points on offer during the sprint weekend.
Lando Norris currently leads his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the drivers' championship, while Max Verstappen is another 35 points behind Piastri.
And it is Norris who will be starting the sprint race from pole, as he looks to further extend his advantage at the top, with eight points on offer for the sprint race winner.
Piastri will start from third behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, while Verstappen is all the way down in sixth, hoping to make his way through the field and start to close the gap to his two championship rivals.
Here's how you can catch Saturday's action from Brazil in your region!
F1 Sprint Race times - Brazilian Grand Prix
The first race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 8) at 11am local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, November 8, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BRT)
|11am Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|2pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|3pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|9am Saturday
|United States (CT)
|8am Saturday
|United States (PT)
|6am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6pm Saturday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: New FIA rule could be enforced for first time at Brazilian GP
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: McLaren lose Zak Brown as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP
- 13 minutes ago
Sky Sports F1 star's absence forces late broadcasting change
- 26 minutes ago
F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Sao Paulo
- 35 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton penalty row: F1 champion blasts big decisions 'secrecy'
- 1 hour ago
Zak Brown absent for McLaren at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october