close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream

F1 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, British GP, 2025

The first F1 race of two this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, November 8), with the sprint race taking centre stage before qualifying for the main race.

With the championship battle as tight as it is, this weekend at Interlagos could be absolutely crucial in ensuring the fate of our three championship protagonists, with 33 points on offer during the sprint weekend.

Lando Norris currently leads his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the drivers' championship, while Max Verstappen is another 35 points behind Piastri.

And it is Norris who will be starting the sprint race from pole, as he looks to further extend his advantage at the top, with eight points on offer for the sprint race winner.

Piastri will start from third behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, while Verstappen is all the way down in sixth, hoping to make his way through the field and start to close the gap to his two championship rivals.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's action from Brazil in your region!

F1 Sprint Race times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The first race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 8) at 11am local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 8, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BRT)11am Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)3pm Saturday
United States (ET)9am Saturday
United States (CT)8am Saturday
United States (PT)6am Saturday
Australia (AET)1am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)4pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6pm Saturday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: New FIA rule could be enforced for first time at Brazilian GP

Related

F1 Lando Norris Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

Latest News

F1 News Today: McLaren lose Zak Brown as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren lose Zak Brown as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP

  • 13 minutes ago
Sky Sports F1 star's absence forces late broadcasting change
Latest F1 News

Sky Sports F1 star's absence forces late broadcasting change

  • 26 minutes ago
F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Sao Paulo
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Sao Paulo

  • 35 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton penalty row: F1 champion blasts big decisions 'secrecy'
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton penalty row: F1 champion blasts big decisions 'secrecy'

  • 1 hour ago
Zak Brown absent for McLaren at Brazilian Grand Prix
Brazilian Grand Prix

Zak Brown absent for McLaren at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
250.000+ views

F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update

  • 27 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
200.000+ views

Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

  • 30 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x