Oscar Piastri didn’t just lose the lead in the F1 Drivers’ Championship standings in Mexico City two weeks ago, he also lost respect from the oddsmakers.

The 24-year-old Australian is no longer the unflappable iceman charting an unerring path to a first title. He’s now cracking under pressure and no longer controlling his own destiny.

Piastri could finish only fifth as team-mate Lando Norris stormed to a dominant victory, with the British star also taking the lead in the title race by a single point.

Now Oscar is the meat in a sandwich made up of Norris and the fast-finishing four-time champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is now just 36 points behind having trailed by 104 coming out of the summer break.

Now the battle for the championship heads to Interlagos this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. An iconic track where so many legends have been made.

We have a Sprint Race on Saturday and the Grand Prix proper on Sunday, meaning there is a maximum haul of 33 points available to any one driver, exactly what the peerless Verstappen produced in Austin last month.

Verstappen of course is returning to the scene of perhaps his greatest ever F1 drive to date - that incredible romp from P17 on the grid to a brilliant race win in 2024.

We have all the latest intel for you ahead of the weekend’s action down in South America, including odds for both races and the latest championship standings.

Latest Brazilian Grand Prix Odds

The story here is that Piastri has few friends any more - he’s a clear third favourite when up against the surging Norris and Verstappen. The latest odds look like this:

6/4 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

7/4 Lando Norris (McLaren)

9/2 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

66/1 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

175/1 or bigger the rest The race takes place on Sunday November 9, with a start time of 2pm local. That is 5pm in the UK, 6pm in most of Europe, noon Eastern in the US, 11am Central or 9am Pacific. Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Odds The Sprint Race takes place early on Saturday in Sao Paulo, with a scheduled start time of 11am local (2pm UK, 3pm CET, 9am Eastern, 8am Central, 6am Pacific). As you would expect, the odds are pretty similar for this one:

6/4 Max Verstappen

7/4 Lando Norris

4/1 Oscar Piastri

18/1 Charles Leclerc

20/1 George Russell

25/1 Lewis Hamilton Odds to qualify fastest for the Brazilian Grand Prix The battle for pole goes down at 3pm local time on Saturday (6pm UK, 7pm CET, 1pm Eastern, noon Central, 10am Pacific). Again Verstappen and Norris are locked at the top of the betting, with Piastri cut adrift. The single-lap pace of Mercedes and Ferrari gets much more respect here:

7/4 Max Verstappen

7/4 Lando Norris

5/1 Oscar Piastri

10/1 Charles Leclerc

12/1 George Russell

16/1 Lewis Hamilton