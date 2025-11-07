close global

lando norris, max verstappen, oscar piastri, mclaren, red bull, spanish grand prix, graphic

F1 Odds: Brazilian Grand Prix latest - Verstappen vs Lando, Piastri is cooked

Graham Shaw
Oscar Piastri didn’t just lose the lead in the F1 Drivers’ Championship standings in Mexico City two weeks ago, he also lost respect from the oddsmakers.

The 24-year-old Australian is no longer the unflappable iceman charting an unerring path to a first title. He’s now cracking under pressure and no longer controlling his own destiny.

Piastri could finish only fifth as team-mate Lando Norris stormed to a dominant victory, with the British star also taking the lead in the title race by a single point.

Now Oscar is the meat in a sandwich made up of Norris and the fast-finishing four-time champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is now just 36 points behind having trailed by 104 coming out of the summer break.

Now the battle for the championship heads to Interlagos this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. An iconic track where so many legends have been made.

We have a Sprint Race on Saturday and the Grand Prix proper on Sunday, meaning there is a maximum haul of 33 points available to any one driver, exactly what the peerless Verstappen produced in Austin last month.

Verstappen of course is returning to the scene of perhaps his greatest ever F1 drive to date - that incredible romp from P17 on the grid to a brilliant race win in 2024.

We have all the latest intel for you ahead of the weekend’s action down in South America, including odds for both races and the latest championship standings.

Latest Brazilian Grand Prix Odds

The story here is that Piastri has few friends any more - he’s a clear third favourite when up against the surging Norris and Verstappen. The latest odds look like this:

  • 6/4 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 7/4 Lando Norris (McLaren)
  • 9/2 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
  • 16/1 George Russell (Mercedes)
  • 16/1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  • 25/1 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
  • 66/1 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
  • 175/1 or bigger the rest

    The race takes place on Sunday November 9, with a start time of 2pm local. That is 5pm in the UK, 6pm in most of Europe, noon Eastern in the US, 11am Central or 9am Pacific.

    Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Odds

    The Sprint Race takes place early on Saturday in Sao Paulo, with a scheduled start time of 11am local (2pm UK, 3pm CET, 9am Eastern, 8am Central, 6am Pacific).

    As you would expect, the odds are pretty similar for this one:

  • 6/4 Max Verstappen
  • 7/4 Lando Norris
  • 4/1 Oscar Piastri
  • 18/1 Charles Leclerc
  • 20/1 George Russell
  • 25/1 Lewis Hamilton

    Odds to qualify fastest for the Brazilian Grand Prix

    The battle for pole goes down at 3pm local time on Saturday (6pm UK, 7pm CET, 1pm Eastern, noon Central, 10am Pacific).

    Again Verstappen and Norris are locked at the top of the betting, with Piastri cut adrift. The single-lap pace of Mercedes and Ferrari gets much more respect here:

  • 7/4 Max Verstappen
  • 7/4 Lando Norris
  • 5/1 Oscar Piastri
  • 10/1 Charles Leclerc
  • 12/1 George Russell
  • 16/1 Lewis Hamilton
  • 25/1 Kimi Antonelli

    Latest F1 Standings - Drivers’ Championship

    As we already said, Norris now leads Piastri by a single point with Verstappen closing in fast. Here are the very latest standings heading to Interlagos:

    Position Driver Team Points
    1Lando NorrisMcLaren357
    2Oscar PiastriMcLaren356
    3Max VerstappenRed Bull321
    4George RussellMercedes258
    5Charles LeclercFerrari210
    6Lewis HamiltonFerrari146
    7Kimi AntonelliMercedes97
    8Alex AlbonWilliams73
    9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber41
    10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls39
    11Carlos SainzWilliams38
    12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin37
    13Ollie BearmanHaas32
    14Lance StrollAston Martin32
    15Esteban OconHaas30
    16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls30
    17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
    18Pierre GaslyAlpine20
    19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
    20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
    21Jack DoohanAlpine0

