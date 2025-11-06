Former Ferrari driver dies aged 84

A former F1 driver who raced briefly with both Ferrari and McLaren has sadly passed away aged 84.

Andrea de Adamich raced in 30 grands prix between 1968-1973, most notably in 1972 with the Surtees team, when he competed in 12 races and picked up three world championship points.

De Adamich competed in one grand prix with Ferrari during the 1968 season, before going on to compete in four races with McLaren in 1970.

The Italian later went on to become a commentator of the sport on Mediaset, a channel on which he appeared from1978 all the way up to 2009.

In 2022, De Adamich was appointed Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, a huge honour in Italy.

Unfortunately, however, just a month after his 84th birthday, the Italian has sadly passed away.

Who was Andrea de Adamich?

De Adamich was born in the Trieste region of Italy, in the north east of the country.

Having made a couple of Formula 2 appearances in 1967 and 1968, De Adamich was called upon to race for Ferrari in F1 for the 1968 South African Grand Prix, but he unfortunately had to retire from that race just 13 laps in.

De Adamich would not race again in F1 until the 1970 season, and it was in the early 70s where he became a more regular part of the F1 championship.

The Italian achieved career-best finishes of fourth at both the 1972 Spanish Grand Prix, and the 1973 Belgian Grand Prix.

His career didn't end on a high point, however, with his final F1 race at the 1973 British GP ending in another retirement, this time after a nasty 10-car pile up.

