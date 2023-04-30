F1 Twitter's best Azerbaijan GP memes

close global

F1 News

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was not a classic. Definitely not. Red Bull finished so far ahead of their rivals, they're probably already on the grid in Miami.

As a result, Formula 1 fans on social media had to keep themselves - and each other - entertained, with F1 Twitter poking fun at the boredom of it all by making the most of the few memorable events.

Sergio Perez won comfortably ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen, with Charles Leclerc picking up Ferrari's first podium of the season.

Lance Stroll brought back memories by clipping the wall and carrying on, while the safety car caused by Nyck de Vries's early exit caused nearly all the grid to pit.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best memes for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

