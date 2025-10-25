Red Bull star issues apology after fierce outburst at F1 rival
Red Bull star issues apology after fierce outburst at F1 rival
Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that he apologised to a team for an interview he gave at the US Grand Prix last weekend.
Tsunoda was frustrated after being knocked out of qualifying early, having failed to make it round to the start of his final flying lap before the chequered flag came out for the end of the session.
Asked afterward about a potential block from fellow Red Bull employee Liam Lawson, the Japanese star took aim at the driver he replaced after two races of the season.
“With Lawson, it’s just the usual story," he said. "He’s always doing something on purpose, and it’s b*******, so it’s him. I don’t care about him, to be honest."
Tsunoda leaves key name out of apology
With predictably fantastic timing, the two were paired together by the FIA for Thursday's pre-race press conference, with the pair asked if they'd spoken about the events of Austin.
Tsunoda admitted 'I don’t think we have spoken in person', while Lawson pled ignorance, claiming he 'doesn't really know' what happened.
Speaking about his rant, the under-pressure Red Bull man added: “I apologised to the team, to VCARB. What I said, especially in the media was very unnecessary. And I think… yeah. That’s it.”
Rounding the conversation off, Lawson added: “Yeah. I mean, it’s an intense part of the season. So for sure, obviously, each weekend’s going to be tough. It’s just incredibly close this year. So each session – especially in qualifying – we’re trying to extract everything. So it’s little things that make a difference.”
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 32 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october