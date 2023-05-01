Alonso doubles down on Hamilton 'LUCKY' jab

Dan Davis

Monday 1 May 2023 07:13

Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his insistence that Lewis Hamilton has been 'lucky' to drive for Mercedes during their era of domination, but conceded the seven-time champion is one of Formula 1's greatest.

Alonso finished in front of Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Spaniard in P4 and his fellow veteran in P6, and sits 12 points clear of the Silver Arrows driver in the drivers' championship standings.

The former team-mates endured a fierce and competitive relationship during their time together at McLaren, a spell that coincided with Hamilton's breakthrough years in the sport, although Alonso has since spoken glowingly about the Englishman.

Indeed, the pair may well find themselves going wheel-to-wheel more often this year with Aston Martin shooting up the pack and Alonso has admitted that, when not in the heat of battle, he has 'a lot of respect' for Hamilton.

"In our careers, we have rarely coincided in the same part of the track," he told Marca in Baku.

"Maybe this year we find ourselves racing together a little more with similar cars. But yes, I still think he is one of the best in history."

Alonso, though, opted to stick to his guns regarding the exact reason behind Hamilton being able to rack up a record-equalling number of world titles.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record-equalling seven world titles

Alonso: He has been lucky

"At the same time, he has been lucky, or he has been known to be in a dominant car for many years," he added.

"And when that happens, [Michael] Schumacher won seven times, Lewis also seven, [Max] Verstappen is on his way to a third, I won two.

"To be champion, you need the best car."

