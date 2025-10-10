Max Verstappen has revealed that a new FIA rule will be introduced into F1 for the regulation changes next season.

One team has always tended to dominate the opening years of a regulations overhaul, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen mastering the new ground effect rules in 2022.

Prior to the ground effect era, the regulation changes in 2014 ushered in V6 hybrid engines which replaced V8s, with Mercedes mastering these rules and enjoying an dominant reign over the sport.

Mercedes went on to win eight consecutive constructors’ titles from 2014 until 2021, along with seven drivers’ titles between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Will Mercedes dominate again in 2026?

In 2026 the rules will once again undergo a complete overhaul, with a new set of regulations coming into play which will not only transform F1 cars, but also their engines.

From next season onwards, F1 engines will feature a 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine, all in line with the sport's commitment to sustainability.

While it is impossible to tell who will hold the advantage at the start of this new ruleset many, including Verstappen, have tipped Mercedes to produce a strong car - particularly on the engine side.

According to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, the 2026 cars could reach 400 km/h top speed, with the current top speed record held by Valtteri Bottas who reached 378km/h in 2016.

Speaking to the media including GPFans, Verstappen was asked whether Wolff’s claims were possible, while the Dutchman also suggested a limiter could be introduced by the FIA.

“Maybe Toto’s engine will (laughs), I don’t know,” Verstappen said.

“But I think the FIA has already made it quite clear they won’t allow that. On certain circuits... I don’t want to say there’ll be a limiter, but they are looking into making sure it doesn’t get too fast.”

