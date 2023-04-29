Horner insists Red Bull drivers can FIGHT in Baku – on one condition

Joe Ellis

Saturday 29 April 2023 12:48

Red Bull will let Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez battle for position in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race, Christian Horner has revealed.

The RB19 has been the dominant car so far in 2023 which has seen the reigning champions win all three races to this point.

As yet, however, they have not been wheel-to-wheel on track which has meant no need to deploy team orders for Horner.

But with the first sprint of the year in Azerbaijan likely to see them both in close proximity, Horner has reaffirmed that the team will not ask their drivers to follow team orders.

READ MORE: Schumacher calls new FIA ruling a 'BURDEN' for F1

Red Bull are no strangers to their drivers colliding in Baku

Sprint race jeopardy

The 100km dash on Saturday afternoon represents a possible speed bump for some teams if they are involved in any incidents prior to Sunday's grand prix.

Horner, though, knows that their only priority is to score points rather than go for broke to claim victory.

"There are a lot of things that can catch you out here," Horner said on Sky Sports. "It's a track that bites, there's the jeopardy of a Sprint race, and maybe a bit of weather on Sunday afternoon that will keep us on our toes.

"The priority is to take as many points as we can, it's still so early in the championship so it's about getting points on the board. The drivers are free to race as long as they are clean and respect each other."

READ MORE: Christian Horner: The Red Bull giant and ‘Drive to Survive’ star