Horner opens up on pinching key Ferrari staff

Jay Winter

Friday 28 April 2023 14:27

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out about the hiring of Ferrari's race director, Laurent Mekies, as the new team principal for AlphaTauri in the 2024 season.

This move follows the departure of Franz Tost, who has made the decision to step back from the role.

Horner praised Mekies as a capable addition to Red Bull's sister team, citing his previous experience with the team and his ability to speak Italian.

"Of course, naturally, I was consulted on the replacement and Laurent [Mekies] is a very capable guy," he told Sky Sports. "He was at the team previously and speaks the language.

"I think he’ll be a great addition as a team principal."

Mekies has a unique perspective of Formula 1 after working as a safety director and deputy race director at the FIA before joining Ferrari in 2018.

Despite the change in leadership, Horner recognised Tost's significant contributions to the team, having worked with many young drivers and developing them before they joined the Red Bull Racing team.

"Franz has been a great part of the AlphaTauri/Toro Rosso team," said Horner.

"He’s done a huge amount there, working with many young drivers and grooming them before they’ve come onto us. He’s obviously at a stage in his career where he’s decided to step back."

Will this hurt Ferrari?

It remains to be seen whether how Ferrari will cope with their race director next season. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur seems to be playing down the fact that his long-term friend is jumping ship.

Undoubtedly, Vasseur viewed his French compatriot as an essential member of his team for the foreseeable future as he tries to return to the era of the Ferrari golden days.

