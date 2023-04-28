F1 Sprint 'testing' fears DISMISSED in Azerbaijan

Sam Hall

Friday 28 April 2023 13:27

Esteban Ocon has moved to allay fears that teams in the lower order could use Saturday's Sprint race as nothing more than a glorified test session.

F1 will debut its revised Sprint schedule this weekend with Saturday now becoming its own 'standalone' event.

This means that the grid for Sunday's race will be set by qualifying on Friday, with little of Saturday's action affecting any further part of the weekend.

But with points awarded down to only eighth in the Sprint and a perception that, so long as the cars run without fault, Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari should secure these positions, concerns have been raised as to what the motivation is for the teams lower down the order to put their machinery at risk.

For example, why would a driver in 14th continue to burn up engine miles by pushing at eleven-tenths if there is little to no chance of scoring a point or improving their position for Sunday's starting grid.

'That's not how we go racing'

Asked if there is a point where the Sprint would simply become a test session with teams, perhaps, stopping to try different things on the car, Ocon said: "It depends on the situation, obviously.

"If there isn't really anything to fight for...but that's not how we are going into the weekend.

"We're going to try to push as far forward as we can.

"Testing things? Well, you can't really. If you box, you can’t change the set-up after the first Qualifying. So no, I think keeping on going, getting the knowledge is probably the best thing to do."

