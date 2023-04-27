Alonso sets out aims ahead of Baku as F1 FINALLY returns

Harry Smith

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:57

Fernando Alonso has explained that Aston Martin need to "pick up where we left off" in Australia when the lights go out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With a three-week break since the Australian Grand Prix now over and an exciting new sprint race format ready to be trialled, the excitement in the Formula 1 community is palpable ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Only Red Bull can be more pleased than Aston Martin after three rounds of the 2023 F1 season with the Silverstone-based team currently boasting the second-fastest car.

Alonso has duly delivered on the AMR23's potential too, securing back-to-back-to-back P3 finishes in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Melbourne.

Sprint race anticipation

Speaking as part of an Aston Martin press release, Alonso said: "It's good to be back after a few weeks away from racing.

"I have recharged the batteries after a high-adrenaline start to the season, and I am now looking forward to Baku.

"The circuit presents us drivers with a unique challenge, as we face lots of tight slow-speed street sections and then extremely high-speed straights that create lots of opportunities for risk and reward."

Alonso has claimed a podium finish at all three rounds of the 2023 season so far

Alonso was also excited about the return of the sprint race, especially with the new format set to be trialled this weekend.

"I'm excited to see the return of the Sprint this weekend too. We've seen some fun races in the past there and I'm sure it'll be no different, especially now with two qualifying sessions and two races.

"After three races we know our car better, but we need to pick up where we left off in Australia and keep up the development push over the next few races."

READ MORE: Carlos Sainz makes HUGE admission about Fernando Alonso