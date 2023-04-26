Steiner names Alonso skill NO other driver can match

Daniel Austin

Fernando Alonso possesses a unique ability to manage Formula 1 races by himself from the cockpit, according to Haas team principal Gunther Steiner.

Former Ferrari and McLaren driver Alonso is enjoying something of a renaissance at Aston Martin so far this season, finishing third in all three of the opening races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia following his winter switch to the Silverstone-based squad.

With Aston Martin producing the second fastest car on the grid at the start of 2022, Alonso's decision to leave the Alpine team behind in order to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel looks inspired, and the possibility of a first race win for a decade seems realistic.

For Steiner, whose own squad sits seventh in the constructors' standings after a mixed start to the campaign, Alonso's brain sets him apart from the other 19 drivers on the grid.

“Everybody who watches Formula 1 knows Fernando is a driver who has got skills none of the other drivers have got," the Italian told TalkSPORT.

“In my opinion, he doesn’t need a strategist or anything, he can manage his race from inside the car. He’s so good [at that] and he’s very talented driving as well. That’s where he’s so strong.”

Alonso drove his first full F1 season 20 years ago, and at the age of 41 is showing no signs of slowing down. For Steiner, the two-time world champion's longevity is to be admired.

“[Being] over 40 years old has just made him better instead of going backwards, so it’s quite amazing,” he added. “The call he made last year to move team, it worked out to be pretty good for him.”

