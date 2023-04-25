Alonso fires WARNING to Aston Martin team after fast start

Amar Mehta

Aston Martin must stay 'humble' despite making a strong start to the 2023 season, according to Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard left Alpine at the end of the 2022 season, joining Aston Martin on a multi-year deal as Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

Aston Martin have made a strong start to the season after three races and sit 58 points behind pace setters Red Bull in the early constructors standings.

Alonso has been a key part of the early success, finishing third in all three races, while team-mate Lance Stroll is sixth in the drivers rankings after two top ten finishes.

Warning shot

Despite the positive start to the season, Alonso insisted Aston Martin must adopt a 'humble' approach, with the Spaniard expecting the order to change 'a little bit' over the next few races as teams begin to bring major upgrade packages.

"I think the first three races being away from Europe, it’s difficult to bring upgrades and things like that. But from now on, maybe we see the level of the teams changing a little bit, race-by-race, depending on who brings an upgrade that is good enough," Alonso said after the Australian Grand Prix.

"We take every opportunity, and we need to learn, and we need to grow as a team maybe off-track because we are racing against Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari.

"Teams that are used to this kind of pace of development and things like that. Maybe we are just in a learning process, so we take this 2023 in a very humble manner and let’s see how it's going."

Team Principal Mike Krack echoed a similar sentiment to Alonso, after he was asked whether their car would be quick at every circuit.

"I think we need to still be careful with making such predictions," said Krack.

"The competitors are very, very close, except one which is quite far away. But we need to keep our heads down and we need to give 100% at all times to be able to maintain this position and as long as we can."

