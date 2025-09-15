Toto Wolff in shock Mercedes U-TURN with F1 retirement admission

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has delivered a surprising statement regarding his retirement from F1.

Between 2014 and 2021, the Austrian team principal led the Silver Arrows through a record-breaking era that saw Mercedes pick up eight consecutive constructors' championships.

But amid the team's success, there were rumours Wolff was considering an exit from the sport altogether, though he vehemently denied these claims.

In a recent interview however, the Mercedes boss has performed a complete U-turn on his previous denial, admitting he had been tempted to quit the sport in the past.

"I'm happy with it at the moment. I want to continue. At least until the team starts winning again, I still see myself as the executive team principal," Wolff said, as reported by Motorsport-Total.com.

“Especially since I'm in the privileged position of having to fire myself. Once I'm no longer team principal, I can be CEO or chairman or move to the supervisory board, in agreement with the other shareholders."

Then came the surprise admission: "In 2020, I really wanted to quit."

But it seems Wolff is happy continuing in his position as the longest-serving team principal still working in the paddock, despite his initial feelings that he would outgrow F1 with age.

"My original plan was that I didn't want to be playing around with racing cars anymore at 50, because by then you're an adult. But then I came to the conclusion that this is my niche, racing and the economic aspect of it."

Will Toto Wolff retire from F1 soon?

Motorsport's power couple Susie and Toto Wolff are both busy in the paddock on F1 race weekends

Though his thoughts of retirement may have been put on the back-burner for now, an exit could be on the cards for Wolff in the near future as the demands of family life grow.

The 53-year-old has two children from a previous relationship and shares his youngest son, Jack Wolff, with wife and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

"The karting thing with my son is getting more and more serious," Wolff admitted, providing the timeline of around ‘two or three years’ as to when he thinks he'll want to get more involved.

"When a child drives a kart or races cars, that's dangerous too. Maybe in a few years' time, the day will come when I want to be there," the Mercedes boss declared.

But for now, his role at the Silver Arrows is certainly secure, with the attraction of a potential Red Bull exit for Max Verstappen likely tempting Wolff to stick around in F1.

Should the Austrian ever fully remove himself from the paddock, he has previously joked that he would never be fully leave the team, saying: "If I'm not performing well I need to find a replacement for myself and then become chairman and criticise the team from the sun lounger."

