close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Spanish GP, 2025

Toto Wolff in shock Mercedes U-TURN with F1 retirement admission

Toto Wolff in shock Mercedes U-TURN with F1 retirement admission

Kerry Violet
Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Spanish GP, 2025

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has delivered a surprising statement regarding his retirement from F1.

Between 2014 and 2021, the Austrian team principal led the Silver Arrows through a record-breaking era that saw Mercedes pick up eight consecutive constructors' championships.

But amid the team's success, there were rumours Wolff was considering an exit from the sport altogether, though he vehemently denied these claims.

In a recent interview however, the Mercedes boss has performed a complete U-turn on his previous denial, admitting he had been tempted to quit the sport in the past.

"I'm happy with it at the moment. I want to continue. At least until the team starts winning again, I still see myself as the executive team principal," Wolff said, as reported by Motorsport-Total.com.

“Especially since I'm in the privileged position of having to fire myself. Once I'm no longer team principal, I can be CEO or chairman or move to the supervisory board, in agreement with the other shareholders."

Then came the surprise admission: "In 2020, I really wanted to quit."

But it seems Wolff is happy continuing in his position as the longest-serving team principal still working in the paddock, despite his initial feelings that he would outgrow F1 with age.

"My original plan was that I didn't want to be playing around with racing cars anymore at 50, because by then you're an adult. But then I came to the conclusion that this is my niche, racing and the economic aspect of it."

Will Toto Wolff retire from F1 soon?

Motorsport's power couple Susie and Toto Wolff are both busy in the paddock on F1 race weekends
Motorsport's power couple Susie and Toto Wolff are both busy in the paddock on F1 race weekends

Though his thoughts of retirement may have been put on the back-burner for now, an exit could be on the cards for Wolff in the near future as the demands of family life grow.

The 53-year-old has two children from a previous relationship and shares his youngest son, Jack Wolff, with wife and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

"The karting thing with my son is getting more and more serious," Wolff admitted, providing the timeline of around ‘two or three years’ as to when he thinks he'll want to get more involved.

"When a child drives a kart or races cars, that's dangerous too. Maybe in a few years' time, the day will come when I want to be there," the Mercedes boss declared.

But for now, his role at the Silver Arrows is certainly secure, with the attraction of a potential Red Bull exit for Max Verstappen likely tempting Wolff to stick around in F1.

Should the Austrian ever fully remove himself from the paddock, he has previously joked that he would never be fully leave the team, saying: "If I'm not performing well I need to find a replacement for myself and then become chairman and criticise the team from the sun lounger."

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel shares dream role as Audi announce new signing

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE penalty verdict for F1 star as points deducted

READ MORE: Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

Related

Mercedes F1 Toto Wolff Susie Wolff

Latest News

Carlos Sainz learns Baku promotion fate after stewards reverse FIA penalty
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz learns Baku promotion fate after stewards reverse FIA penalty

  • 11 minutes ago
New Aston Martin signing highlights Adrian Newey impact
Adrian Newey

New Aston Martin signing highlights Adrian Newey impact

  • 1 hour ago
Alpine star announced in NEW lineup as rookie drive confirmed
F1 Academy

Alpine star announced in NEW lineup as rookie drive confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Christian Horner headache emerges after Red Bull chief's update
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner headache emerges after Red Bull chief's update

  • 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff in shock Mercedes U-TURN with F1 retirement admission
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff in shock Mercedes U-TURN with F1 retirement admission

  • 3 hours ago
DOUBLE driver exit announced ahead of Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

DOUBLE driver exit announced ahead of Azerbaijan GP

  • Today 08:32
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x