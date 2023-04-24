Ocon offers Alpine UPGRADE update ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Harry Smith

Monday 24 April 2023 17:57

Esteban Ocon has provided an encouraging update on Alpine's progress ahead of the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The French outfit have been comfortably at the head of the midfield in 2023, but the team remain disappointed after failing to make the gains on the frontrunners they'd hoped for.

Worse still, a promising Australian Grand Prix weekend went up in flames after Ocon was involved in a race-ending incident with team-mate Pierre Gasly after the final red-flag restart.

However, Ocon is optimistic that Alpine are on the right track, while team principal Ottmar Szafnauer has set his sights on catching Mercedes and Ferrari.

Steps forward for Alpine

"We know where we need to improve," Ocon stated in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport.

"And last season we proved that we can make significant improvements to our car."

The Australian Grand Prix was a disaster for Alpine

Ocon was optimistic about the designs he had seen during the spring break.

"I was in the design office and had the future concepts shown to me. I saw good ideas on how we can advance the car."

