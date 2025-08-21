Bottas admits 'madness' in new challenge announcement

F1's Valtteri Bottas has admitted his latest challenge could be described as an act of 'madness'.

The Finn is one of five athletes set to embark upon on a unique task in collaboration with sports manufacturing giants, Adidas.

It will see Bottas form part of a team hoping to break the world record for a 100-kilometre distance on August 26 as part of the company's Chasing100 project.

The current record stands at six hours, five minutes and 35 seconds, set by Lithuanian Aleksandr Sorokin back in 2023, and the endurance runner is rumoured to be involved in the upcoming attempt.

A cryptic post shared on Bottas' Instagram page showed the 10-time race winner undergoing training for the event.

In the clip, he said: "What does it take to conquer 100 kilometres? Five athletes, a team of innovators, under one roof, pushing the limit of human potential.

"The goal? Run the fastest 100km in history. In the middle of the night. In extreme heat.

"Some say it's madness - we just love the chase."

Valtteri Bottas has been strongly tipped for a full-time return to the grid with Cadillac in 2026

Will Bottas be lining up for Cadillac next season?

While Bottas is throwing himself into challenges away from the world of F1, speculation over his future within it continues to rumble on.

He has spent the 2025 campaign operating as Mercedes' reserve driver after being axed by Sauber at the end of last season.

But it looks like he could be about to make a return to the grid, with 2026 newcomers Cadillac believed to have agreed a deal with the veteran driver.

Bottas' name has been linked with one of the two vacant spots for several months, and he recently sent the rumour mill into overdrive after posting a video of him inspecting a Cadillac vehicle, making reference to the 'nice seat'.

It remains to be seen who would partner him at the American outfit should his signing be confirmed, but former Red Bull racer Sergio Perez is the frontrunner according to multiple reports.

