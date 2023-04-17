Amar Mehta

Monday 17 April 2023 16:30

Fernando Alonso has led tributes to two rally drivers who died during a high speed crash in the Villa de Tineo in Spain.

Julio Cesar Castrillo and co-driver Francisco Javier Alvarez died after colliding with a tree at high speed during the penultimate stage of the race in the Asturias region of Spain.

Race officials suspended the event after both men died due to their injuries shortly after the incident, which comes less than a week after Irish driver Craig Breen lost his life in a separate rallying accident.

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso paid tribute to Castrillo and Alvarez on social media.

Que tristeza para toda la familia del motor saber lo ocurrido en el Rally Villa de Tineo.

El pésame y todo el cariño a las familias de Julio César Castrillo y Francisco Javier Álvarez. DEP — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) April 15, 2023

They lost control of their Citroen DS3 N5 car and hit a tree away from the track.

Writing in Spanish, he said: “How sad for all of the motor racing family to know what happened in the Villa de Tineo Rally. Condolences and all of my love to the families of Julio Cesar Castrillo and Francisco Javier Alvarez. Rest in peace."

Carlos Sainz, the father of Carlos Sainz Jr, also paid tribute to the two drivers, who spent almost two decades on the rally circuit.

“Another sad day for the rally family,” Sainz Sr wrote on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the families of Julio Cesar Castrillo and Francisco Javier Alvarez. Our sport sometimes reminds us how hard it can be.”

Otro día triste para la familia de los rallies. Mi más sentido pésame a las familias de Julio César Castrillo y Francisco Javier Álvarez. Nuestro deporte a veces nos recuerda lo duro que puede llegar a ser. — Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) April 15, 2023

Motorsport world shaken after second deadly crash

Their deaths come just days after Irish rally driver Craig Breen was killed in a crash during pre-event testing for the Croatia Rally.

The 33-year-old competed for Hyundai and was taking part in a pre-test event in Croatia.

His car is thought to have gone off the road and hit a pole on Thursday. His co-driver was reportedly unharmed.

Valtteri Bottas and Romain Grosjean paid tribute on social media, while F1 commentator Karun Chandhok said Breen had a “bright future ahead”.

Everyone at GPFans sends their condolences to the families, friends and team-mates of Julio Cesar Castrillo, Francisco Javier Alvarez and Craig Breen at this time.