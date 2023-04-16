Graham Shaw

Sunday 16 April 2023 14:57

The 2023 IndyCar season continues on Sunday (April 16) with the Grand Prix of Long Beach and there are plenty of reasons for F1 fans to tune in.

The American series has a couple of very recent F1 drivers on the grid for the big race, while the last event in Texas produced a RIDICULOUS 1000 overtakes.

A certain Romain Grosjean will be in action for Andretti Motorsport (car #28) while 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson is also on the grid in the #8 car for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Here is all you need to know if you do want to catch Sunday's race live...

How to watch the race live: TV channel and live stream

The big race gets under way at 3pm local time (Eastern Standard Time), that is 8pm in the UK and 9pm in Central Europe.

In the United States NBC and Peacock will have the call, while in the UK you can catch the race on the Sky Sports F1 channel (subscription required) and NOW. Sky also has the rights in Germany and Italy.

Sunday's race takes place over 85 laps of a 1.968-mile temporary street circuit with 11 turns and (surprise surprise) a ton of overtaking opportunities. Enjoy!

IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix Grid & Starting Lineup

Ericsson missed out on pole by a whisker on Saturday, just 0.03 seconds behind Grosjean's Andretti team-mate Kyle Kirkwood.

Grosjean starts P3 while McLaren fans will be cheering for P6 man Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist (P10) and Alexander Rossi (P11).

Here is the full grid order:

1. Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Motorsport)

2. Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing)

3. Romain Grosjean (Andretti Motorsport)

4. Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing)

5. Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing)

6. Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren)

7. Colton Herta (Andretti Motorsport)

8. Josef Newgarden (Team Penske)

9. Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske)

10. Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren)

11. Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren)

12. Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing)

13. Will Power (Team Penske)

14. Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing)

15. Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

16. Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing)

17. Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

18. Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing)

19. Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing)

20. Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti Motorsport)

21. Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing)

22. Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing)

23. Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing)

24. Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

25. David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing)

26. Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing)

27. Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing)

Who won the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach?

The recent roll of honour shows a number of current drivers topping the podium:

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Colton Herta

2019: Alexander Rossi

2018: Alexander Rossi

2017: James Hinchcliffe

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Scott Dixon

2014: Mike Conway

2013: Takuma Sato

IndyCar 2023 Championship standings

Here are your standings leaders heading into Sunday's big race:

1. Pato O'Ward - 82 points

2. Marcus Ericsson - 75 points

3. Scott Dixon - 67 points

4. Josef Newgarden - 66 points

5 Alex Palou - 60 points