WRC driver Craig Breen dies in testing crash

Joe Ellis

Thursday 13 April 2023 16:02 - Updated: 16:28

World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen has died in a testing crash, Hyundai Motorsport have confirmed.

The Irishman was testing for the Korean manufacturer ahead of the fourth round of the 2023 season, which is due to take place in Croatia on 20-23 April.

Hyundai confirmed that Breen's co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed in the incident which occurred just after midday local time on 13 April, 2023.

Breen, 33, had a very successful start to his part-time 2023 campaign, having finished second in Rally Sweden behind Ott Tanak.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," Hyundai said in a statement on their website.

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans.

"Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time."

Everyone at GPFans sends their condolences to Breen's family, friends and team-mates at this time.

R.I.P. Craig Breen: 02/02/1990 – 13/04/2023