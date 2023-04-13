close global

Verstappen hits Ferrari with X-RATED strategy taunt

F1 News

Max Verstappen's true thoughts about his rivals' in-race tactics have come to light, thanks to a clip from Viaplay's ‘Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion’ documentary series.

The series was released earlier this month on the Viaplay channels, with the show premiering on 2 April, 2023, offering fans of the Dutchman unrivalled behind-the-scenes access during the 2022 season.

The 2022 Formula 1 season was one to remember for Red Bull and Verstappen fans as the 25-year-old swept his way to a record-breaking 15 wins en route to a second world title.

While Verstappen was largely unchallenged throughout the second half of the season, Ferrari still posed a threat to the Dutchman at the midway point in the season, where the episode in question is set.

More pain for Ferrari

The clip, taken from Viaplay's ‘Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion’ series, shows Verstappen talking to members of his entourage ahead of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

When asked whether it would be better if the weekend was weather-affected, Verstappen responded with a quip at Ferrari's expense.

"More chaos," Verstappen responded.

"But in the dry, Ferrari has more options to f*** up the strategies."

