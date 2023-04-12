Verstappen tipped to win 'EIGHT world titles' by former world champion

Harry Smith

Wednesday 12 April 2023 10:55

F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed that Max Verstappen could win as many as eight world championships before his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Verstappen is already a two-time world champion after winning the 2021 and 2022 titles, the latter coming in record-breaking fashion following a dominant 15-win season.

The early signs are looking good for a third successive triumph too, with commanding race wins in Bahrain and Australia ensuring that the Dutchman sits comfortably atop the driver standings.

Such dominance has naturally led fans and pundits alike to speculate over just how many world titles Verstappen is capable of winning, with the current record standing at seven and shared by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

1996 world champion Damon Hill certainly thinks it's possible, claiming that Verstappen could win as many as eight world championships during his time in F1.

Max Verstappen already has two world titles to his name

Record-breaking Verstappen

When asked about Verstappen's ceiling on the latest F1 Nation podcast, Hill replied: “Yeah, I’m sure he’ll get better.

“He has shown more maturity and measuredness in his application of his formidable talents in races.

“He knows when to play, when to twist and when to stick. He can push when he needs to. He’s always got it in his back pocket if he needs it."

Hill then went on to claim that Verstappen could stand alone in the record books if the circumstances fall his way.

“So yeah, very accomplished and yes, the sky is the limit.

"I mean it could be eight world titles."

READ MORE: Verstappen backed to equal Schumacher and Hamilton record as 'Era of Max' begins