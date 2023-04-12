De Vries makes WORRYING AlphaTauri upgrade admission

Harry Smith

Wednesday 12 April 2023 08:58

Nyck de Vries has offered a worrying assessment of AlphaTauri's early upgrade path, suggesting that there isn't a 'game-changer' upgrade lined up for the Italian team.

De Vries has endured a tricky start to his first season as a full-time F1 driver and will head to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix hoping to claim his first points for AlphaTauri.

The Italian outfit have been arguably the slowest car in the field on pure pace this season, although the consistent performances of Yuki Tsunoda mean that they do have one point to their name after the opening three rounds.

With the midfield tighter than ever in 2023, points will be even harder to come by for the struggling teams, so an aggressive development path will be pivotal for any team looking to climb the order.

AlphaTauri's Dutch driver has now provided an update on the team's upgrade packages so far, and those coming in the next few rounds.

Nyck de Vries' Australian Grand Prix ended with a DNF

No 'game-changer' for AlphaTauri

"I think the differences are quite subtle," De Vries told the media at the Australian Grand Prix. "But certainly, all development on the car is very necessary because everyone is working hard.

"And I think that all the little things we are constantly bringing - it's not like there is a game-changer, you're not going from P15 to P8 - all the little details are making a difference."

The 28-year-old went on to make it clear that his focus was on closing the gap to the top 10 on Sunday.

"And constantly you're searching and finding more, and then you find yourself hopefully close to the top 10.

"Obviously we are closely working together. We are a team, working together and addressing and highlighting potential areas we can improve, and I think it's clear where we need to find performance."

