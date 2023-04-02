Australian GP organisers summoned by FIA over fan track invasion

Ewan Gale

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been summoned to the FIA stewards after a "spectator track invasion" at the end of the event.

The Albert Park event ended in controversy with a late red flag, followed by a chaotic restart, leading to confusion over the running order of the field before a ceremonial final lap behind the safety car.

Before Max Verstappen crossed the line for the controlled finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, Sky Sports commentator David Croft eluded to fans climbing safety fences near the start-finish straight.

There was no footage to confirm this, nor any further comment within the summons document from the stewards.

However, Hamilton had reported an invasion in conversation with race engineer Peter Bonnington over team radio, saying: "There are people on the track, man, some fans have got on.".

