Brundle delivers BLUNT verdict on Sainz penalty

Ewan Gale

Sunday 2 April 2023 13:22

Martin Brundle has claimed Carlos Sainz's five-second penalty for colliding with Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix is an "inconsistent" punishment.

The Ferrari driver was attempting a move for the final podium position into turn one with two laps to go at a standing restart following the second red flag of the race, but tagged the right-rear tyre of Alonso's Aston Martin.

The two-time champion was tipped into a spin, relegating him to 11th whilst Sainz continued in third.

But with a red flag thrown for a third time following the carnage that ensued, with both Alpines in the wall at turn two, Sainz was notified of the penalty when awaiting the resumption for a ceremonial final lap behind the safety car – taking away hopes of a point.

Sainz was left furious, labelling the decision as the "most unfair penalty", suggesting he would follow the issue up with the stewards.

Carlos Sainz was left raging with the penalty which knocked him out of the points

Brundle verdict on Sainz

In a Tweet, Brundle said: That’s an inconsistent penalty for Sainz from a standing start in the early corners."

The stewards found Sainz "wholly to blame" for the collision, a fact which cannot be disputed.

However, the FIA has been lenient with first-lap and standing-start incidents in recent years, with the cluster of cars together on cold tyres usually providing legitimate mitigation.

Sainz was also given two penalty points for the collision, with 12 accumulated in any 12-month period resulting in a race ban.

